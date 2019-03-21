RRCoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RRC)

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One RRCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RRCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $681.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RRCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RRCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.16 or 0.17775323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

RRCoin Profile

RRCoin (RRC) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO . The official website for RRCoin is www.rrchain.network

Buying and Selling RRCoin

RRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.