Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RTN. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Restaurant Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

LON RTN opened at GBX 124.10 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

