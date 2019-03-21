Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $184.00 Price Target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.12.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.57 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $121,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

