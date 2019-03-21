Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047 ($13.68).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of RR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 929.40 ($12.14). 986,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce has a twelve month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio is -0.09%.

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 457 shares of company stock worth $390,671.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

