Rock (RKT) Market Cap Hits $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Rock token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Rock has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00363549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01635128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00224113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

