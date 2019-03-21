Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 315 by Barclays

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 315 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 307 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a CHF 250 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 269.76.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

