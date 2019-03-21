Robotti Robert Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Robotti Robert lowered its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.20% of Insteel Industries worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

IIIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

