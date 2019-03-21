Robotti Robert Buys New Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Robotti Robert bought a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in WABCO by 374.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WABCO by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after purchasing an additional 378,995 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in WABCO by 727.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in WABCO by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 6,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WABCO by 155.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens set a $152.00 target price on WABCO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WABCO from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

