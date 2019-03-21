Robotti Robert Acquires 35,864 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical comprises approximately 7.7% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 111,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

