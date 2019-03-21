RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 42,203 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after buying an additional 471,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.10%. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

