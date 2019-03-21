RMB Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Mizuho lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $576,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,671.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

