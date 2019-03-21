RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,511 RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROLL opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

