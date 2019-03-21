RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Insider Purchases C$2,284,239.74 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,239.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 267,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,852,719.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 178,116 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,535,955.49.

On Monday, March 11th, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 178,116 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.39 per share, with a total value of C$4,521,830.89.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$23.06 and a 12 month high of C$26.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

