Ring Energy (REI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ring Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,095. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

