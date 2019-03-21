Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 34,651 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 920.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FET opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $642.90 million, a PE ratio of 304.00 and a beta of 2.35. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $16.02.
Several brokerages have commented on FET. Citigroup upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
