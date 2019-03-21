Rhumbline Advisers Has $456,000 Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 263,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

BSTC opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.29. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

