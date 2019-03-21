Rhumbline Advisers Has $438,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

