Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 6,571 Elastic NV (ESTC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Elastic stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $5,916,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,664,633 shares of company stock valued at $137,591,488.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

