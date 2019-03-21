RFG Advisory LLC Has $739,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,097. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

