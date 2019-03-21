RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,995 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 656,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,847 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,779,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 389,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 503,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,786. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $100.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/rfg-advisory-llc-has-2-67-million-stake-in-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.