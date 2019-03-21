Reviewing PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (PEGRY) & California Water Service Group (CWT)

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get PENNON GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and California Water Service Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENNON GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A California Water Service Group 8.71% 8.58% 2.15%

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. California Water Service Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Water Service Group has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of California Water Service Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of California Water Service Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and California Water Service Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENNON GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Water Service Group $698.20 million 3.70 $65.58 million $1.36 39.53

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than PENNON GRP PLC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and California Water Service Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENNON GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A California Water Service Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

California Water Service Group has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.08%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than PENNON GRP PLC/ADR.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats PENNON GRP PLC/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENNON GRP PLC/ADR

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire. Its Waste Management segment provides recycling, energy recovery, and waste management services serving approximately 150 local authorities and corporate clients, as well as 32,000 customers. It operates 8 energy recovery facilities; 300 recycling, energy recovery, and waste management facilities; and 600 waste collection vehicles securing materials. The company's Non-Household Retail Business water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers. It serves 1.2 million businesses and other non-household customers. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 484,900 customers in 100 California communities; approximately 4,500 water and wastewater customers on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,800 customers in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,100 water and wastewater customers in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing operational and maintenance, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.