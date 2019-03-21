Reviewing Mitel Networks (MITL) and NTT Docomo (DCM)

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) and NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitel Networks and NTT Docomo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.30 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.88 NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitel Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitel Networks and NTT Docomo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 3 0 0 2.00 NTT Docomo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Mitel Networks presently has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share. Mitel Networks does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Mitel Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitel Networks and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -1.07% -3.71% -0.91% NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Mitel Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

