Reviewing CoBiz Financial (COBZ) and Green Bancorp (GNBC)

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) and Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoBiz Financial and Green Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Bancorp $190.76 million 3.36 $34.13 million $1.21 14.17

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoBiz Financial and Green Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A Green Bancorp 20.51% 12.15% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoBiz Financial and Green Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoBiz Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 Green Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

CoBiz Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Green Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.19%. Given CoBiz Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoBiz Financial is more favorable than Green Bancorp.

Dividends

CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats CoBiz Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

