Reviewing Aspen Group (ASPU) & PCS Edventures! (PCSV)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aspen Group alerts:

This table compares Aspen Group and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -36.52% -32.33% -25.18% PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A

24.2% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and PCS Edventures!’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 4.73 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -14.44 PCS Edventures! $3.33 million 1.15 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Group and PCS Edventures!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.