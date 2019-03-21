Revain Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Revain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Kuna. Revain has a total market cap of $68.35 million and $614,923.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00366684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01637147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00225913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, C-CEX, OKEx, Kuna, BitFlip, Mercatox, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

