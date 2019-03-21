resTORbio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (TORC)

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for resTORbio in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for resTORbio’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13.

Several other analysts have also commented on TORC. ValuEngine lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ TORC opened at $6.33 on Thursday. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 149,950 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in resTORbio by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 741,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 261,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in resTORbio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in resTORbio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

