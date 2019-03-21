Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Immunomedics (IMMU)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

3/14/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/4/2019 – Immunomedics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

1/24/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2019 – Immunomedics was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2019 – Immunomedics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Immunomedics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.08. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

