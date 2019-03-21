Request (REQ) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Request has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. Request has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $434,926.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.93 or 0.17718999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,091 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, COSS, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Koinex, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Coineal, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Binance, Bitbns, CoinPlace and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

