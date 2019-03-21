Rene Amirault Sells 68,019 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault sold 68,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$561,156.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,475,931.50.

SES opened at C$8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92. Secure Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

