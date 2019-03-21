Relex Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Relex has a market cap of $367,472.00 and $608.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00369115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.01635306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00226088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,557,053,937 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

