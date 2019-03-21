Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 845.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $734,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.76.

REGN stock opened at $405.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

