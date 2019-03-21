RefToken Price Down 8.6% This Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00010579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $316,814.00 and $55.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RefToken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.22 or 0.17192015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002892 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.