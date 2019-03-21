Reeds (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Reeds to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Reeds has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

