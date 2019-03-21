Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Redwood Trust’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $154,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

