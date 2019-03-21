Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearwater Paper (CLW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):

3/18/2019 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

3/14/2019 – Clearwater Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Clearwater Paper had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

2/25/2019 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2019 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

