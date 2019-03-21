Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GP Strategies (GPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) recently:

3/19/2019 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization's people, processes or technology. "

3/19/2019 – GP Strategies was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/1/2019 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/6/2019 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of GPX opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GP Strategies Corp has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.85 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 39.3% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,151,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 324,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 676,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

