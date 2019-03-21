Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NYSEARCA UTES remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $37.64.
