Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Realogy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 378,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 396.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 59.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of RLGY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

