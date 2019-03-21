RBF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,320 MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 30.8% in the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

MDCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. MDC Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

