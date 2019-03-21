Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raytheon by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 49.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,660,126,000 after purchasing an additional 638,922 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,855. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

