Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Shares Bought by Barington Capital Group L.P.

Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 575.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,795 shares during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials comprises approximately 2.5% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned about 0.33% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 174.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 197.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 423,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 24.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $650.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/rayonier-advanced-materials-inc-ryam-shares-bought-by-barington-capital-group-l-p.html.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.