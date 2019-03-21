Raymond James Lowers BioTime (BTX) Price Target to $5.00

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BTX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioTime in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Dawson James started coverage on BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioTime in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of BioTime stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. BioTime has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BioTime by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioTime by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BioTime by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in BioTime by 273.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BioTime by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

