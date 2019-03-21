Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 523.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

