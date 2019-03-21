Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439,750 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ITUB opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

