Raymond James & Associates Buys 37,156 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.47% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,699,000 after buying an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 236,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,074,000.

CFA opened at $49.70 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

