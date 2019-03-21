Raven Industries (RAVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.02 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,232. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 126,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Raven Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

