Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in J Alexanders were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $9.70 on Thursday. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. J Alexanders had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $63.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J Alexanders Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

J Alexanders Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

