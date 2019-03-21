Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.82.

ODFL stock opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

