Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

METC opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

