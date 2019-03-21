RadNet (RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

RDNT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

